Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Newmont stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

