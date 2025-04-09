SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 8.1% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $79,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $468.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

