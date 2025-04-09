Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,412,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

