Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,447. This trade represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Thornton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,602.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after buying an additional 2,042,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

