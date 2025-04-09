HC Wainwright Cuts Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target to $7.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPRT. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $11.50 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 8.2 %

WPRT stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.35). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,043,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 299,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,384.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

