APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of AON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 392.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $359.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.13.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

