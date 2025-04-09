Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Southern Copper by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after acquiring an additional 599,610 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 384.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Down 5.2 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

