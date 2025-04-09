Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 145177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

