Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 429005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $29,061.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,140.16. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

