Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 122513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Schrödinger Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

