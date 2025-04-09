Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Snap-on worth $27,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $309.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

