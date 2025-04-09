Fmr LLC Has $672.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 545,606 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $672,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

