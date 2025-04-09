Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 859,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.05% of eBay worth $311,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

eBay Trading Down 2.7 %

EBAY stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

