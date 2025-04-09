Invesco Ltd. Has $480 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.42% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $479,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $113,104,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $361.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.29 and its 200-day moving average is $436.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $354.92 and a 1-year high of $548.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

