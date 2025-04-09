Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,233,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Alphamin Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$538.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
