Bank of Montreal Can Has $80.67 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of eBay worth $80,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

