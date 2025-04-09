Legal & General Group Plc Sells 949,894 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949,894 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.39% of Eversource Energy worth $293,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

