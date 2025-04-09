Trek Financial LLC Takes $230,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

