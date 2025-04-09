Bank of Nova Scotia Has $64.23 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $64,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

REGN stock opened at $556.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.90. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

