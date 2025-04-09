Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 384,595 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.19% of Hess worth $79,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hess by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $122.87 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.