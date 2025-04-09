Shelton Capital Management Sells 4,372 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,330,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.