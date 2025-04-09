McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in McKesson by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,501,000 after buying an additional 216,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MCK opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $728.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

