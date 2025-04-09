Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Mondelez International by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,394,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

