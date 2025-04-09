DRW Securities LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 290,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Resources by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 229,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

CRC stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

