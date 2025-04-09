Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,305 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $331.05 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

