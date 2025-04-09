Estabrook Capital Management Sells 64,456 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,456 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

