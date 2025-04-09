Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,930 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of J&J Snack Foods worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Report on J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.