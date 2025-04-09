Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,725 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

