Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $455.19 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

