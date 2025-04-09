3,476 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $219.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

