Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.