Estabrook Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $155.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

