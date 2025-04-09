One Degree Advisors Inc Grows Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.88% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

