Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
