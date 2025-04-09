Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $416.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $306.45 and a 12-month high of $458.92. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 124.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

