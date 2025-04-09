Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares May 25 Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a may 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

