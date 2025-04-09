UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

