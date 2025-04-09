Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6002 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 110.3% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

