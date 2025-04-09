Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $934.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

