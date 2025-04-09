indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of INDI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,707.84. The trade was a 43.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

