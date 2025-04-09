HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.34% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
