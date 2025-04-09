Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,464.35. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,546 shares in the company, valued at $616,468.14. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,256 shares of company stock valued at $238,014 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,558,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,986 shares during the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC now owns 1,167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.