Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

AUB opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

