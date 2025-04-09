Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 106,957 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,957 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $179,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 552,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,506,000 after buying an additional 98,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

