CenterBook Partners LP Has $6.59 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,105 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.28% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,441. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

