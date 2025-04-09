Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.80% of Taseko Mines worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 900,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 396,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.48.

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.