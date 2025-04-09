Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 48,191 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,191 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Copart worth $162,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 73,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 658,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 574,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 771,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 612,961 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Copart by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

