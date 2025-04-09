Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.34% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $183,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

