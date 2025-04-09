CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,127 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.53% of J.Jill worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JILL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.32. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JILL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.