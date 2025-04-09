Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises about 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.15% of Harmonic worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $965.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

